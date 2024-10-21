If you have ever wanted to live in a brewery now is your chance as converted townhouse goes on the market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Brewery House in Longden Coleham is a four-bedroom townhouse arranged over four levels and forms part of the former Shrewsbury Brewery.

The converted former brewery

The residence has been designed to combine the charm of traditional architecture with modern conveniences and the efficient layout maximises the generous space with large floor to ceiling French doors on the lower ground floor level opening onto the garden terrace with river views towards the Quarry Park and historic town centre.

On the ground floor level, from the lounge, floor to ceiling French doors open onto a balcony also enjoying the same river views. On the 4th floor, from the master bedroom, there is a further balcony, which also offers views of the surrounding natural landscape, views along the river and a rooftop panorama of the town centre.

The townhouse is o the market for £700,000.

The residence is open and airy with high ceilings, luxurious finishes. The living spaces flow seamlessly onto the outdoor areas with uninterrupted views of the water. The manicured garden and terrace provides an ideal outside entertaining space, making this the perfect location to enjoy the tranquillity of the river location. The property benefits from gas fired central heating and double glazing. Inspection of this desirable residence is highly recommended.

The property is situated in this highly desirable residential location within close proximity of local shops, with a range of Artisan stores for those seeking high quality hand crafted products, popular schools, close proximity to the town centre, via the Greyfriars bridge, or alternatively the Kingsland Toll bridge, the medieval town centre boasts many fashionable bars and restaurants, Theatre Severn, the Shrewsbury railway station and the ever popular Quarry Park and Dingle Gardens.

This truly impressive, well planned townhouse sits proudly above the bank of the river Severn, located in a convenient and desirable location within close proximity of excellent amenities and within easy reach of the medieval town centre.

The property is being marketed by Miller Evans. for further details or to arrange a viewing visit: millerevans.co.uk