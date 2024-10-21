British secret agent’s ‘striptease’ suit expected to make up to £3,000 at Shropshire auction

The rare British Special Operations Executive ‘striptease’ suit, which is dated 1942, will go under the hammer at Halls Fine Art’s next militaria, naval and aviation auction on February 26 in Shrewsbury. Entries for this auction close on January 24.

It’s rare for a ‘striptease’ suit to survive as they were normally buried by the agent when he landed. Suits made by the British SOE were also adopted and used by the US Office of Strategic Services.

Behind enemy lines, the agents would gather intelligence, co-ordinate local resistance and establish communications networks.

“The suit is specially designed to allow agents to drop in from low altitudes and to be able to make a quick getaway,” explained Caroline Dennard, Halls Fine Art’s militaria specialist.

“The full-length dual zip allows for quick undressing and disposal and the suit incorporates multiple pockets for spades to bury the uniform and parachute. The agent could then quickly change into civilian clothing to blend into the local population.

“As these were naturally meant to be discarded, they are sought-after items and I have given the suit a pre-sale estimate of £2,000 to £3,000. It has been consigned by a Shropshire vendor who has written works on military camouflage.”

Anybody wishing to enter items in the militaria, naval and aviation auction are asked to contact Caroline at Halls Fine Art’s headquarters at Bowmen Way, Battlefield, Shrewsbury on 01743 450700.