Shrewsbury Aldi worker's Christmas sandwich creation to be sold nationwide after competition win – and here's what's in it

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

George Botwright won a competition where the retailer asked its staff to come up with a brand-new sandwich design ahead of Christmas.

George, a value chain optimisation analyst, saw his creation beat sandwiches dreamt up by more than 300 of his colleagues across the country.

His sandwich creation hits shelves nationwide from this week, with 5p from each purchase going to the Teenage Cancer Trust.

As part of a festive challenge, Aldi asked its workers to design a Christmas-themed sandwich.

Ten finalists were invited to the firm's head office in Atherstone to make their sandwiches in a 'bake-off' style event.

It proved a successful day for George, with his 'Christmas Club’ creation coming out on top.

His unique recipe includes two variations of bread, classic Christmas turkey, smoked ham, a selection of cheese and Aldi’s specially selected cranberry chutney.

George said: “It was such a fun experience to be involved in the Colleague Christmas Sandwich Competition this year and, after trying out lots of unique flavour combinations, I knew I was onto a winner with my Christmas Club recipe.

“I can’t wait to see the finished product appear in stores across the country this week – with my face even featuring on the packaging. It is a very proud moment for me, and I hope our customers enjoy every bite.”

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at the firm, said: “At Aldi, our colleagues love a friendly competition, and it was great to see the fantastic response when we launched this one.

"Whilst the quality of all the entries was exceptional, George’s sandwich stood out for its festive appeal and excellent flavours. We have no doubt that our customers will enjoy it as much as we did."