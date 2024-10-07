Council says it is not to blame over peeling garden waste stickers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Council has confirmed it is delaying the start of its paid-only garden waste collection service until the end of the month due to the issues with the stickers.

There have been complaints that some people who have subscribed to the £56-a-year service have not received their stickers, along with reports from some residents that the stickers are peeling off already.

Shropshire Council had originally described them as 'almost impossible to remove' in guidance for bringing in the new policy.

It has now confirmed it has found a new supplier to print the stickers – and says it will not be paying its original supplier.

All subscribers will now receive a new sticker – including those who had already received the original stickers.

As well as addressing the delays in the process, the council has revealed that the new scheme has raised more than £3m already for the cash-strapped authority.

Councillor Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s deputy Leader and Cabinet member with responsibility for waste management, said more than 57,000 people had signed up so far.

Due to the issues all garden waste for Shropshire Council residents will continue to be collected until October 31 – but will only be collected after that date if people have subscribed and paid.

Councillor Nellins said: “More than 57,000 people have subscribed to our garden waste service so far, but the bin stickers have not been produced to the required and requested specification. For that reason we have cancelled the contract with the provider, and will not be paying for a sub-standard product.

“As soon as the issue with the stickers came to light we acted quickly to put it right. We have sourced a new provider who will be able to produce stickers to the necessary specification and send them to subscribers by the end of October, with the service now beginning on 4 November.

“This is clearly frustrating, especially for the council staff who have been working hard to develop, manage, administer and promote this service, and the customer services staff who have been busy answering questions and helping people with their subscriptions. What has been achieved in a short period of time should be commended and I want to thank those staff for their efforts.

“Though we have experienced a few issues I’m really disappointed that some councillors are choosing to publicly criticise the roll-out of the garden waste subscription service. In just four weeks we have raised more than £3 million that will help us continue to deliver essential services for those residents who need us most.”