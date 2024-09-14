Police appeal for woman last seen in Shrewsbury several days ago

Teresa Au Yeung was last seen on St Julain’s Friars in Shrewsbury town centre at around 9.10pm on September 9.

A CCTV image from the road showed her wearing dark coloured trousers and a dark jacket.

In its appeal, West Mercia Police said she was also wearing light coloured shoes and carrying a grey bag with a floral pattern on.

The force added: "She is described to be of a slim build, around 5ft 1inches tall, with short brown hair and glasses.

"Anyone who believes they may have seen Teresa since the last sighting, or knows where she might be, is asked to call 01743 237435."