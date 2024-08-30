Nominations to open for prestigious King's Voluntary Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS) is the highest award given to local volunteer groups across the UK.

It recognises the outstanding work done by groups in their own communities, and this year’s round of nominations opens on September 1.

The award was created in 2002 to celebrate the anniversary of the coronation of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and is known as the equivalent to an MBE for volunteer groups.

It honours work that is recognised as bringing clear benefits to the community across a range of areas, such as culture, heritage, wellbeing, and social support.

The county's Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner said the county has a great track-record for being recognised with the awards and last year eight Shropshire organisations were honoured.

They included The Cavalier Centre, Church and Chetwynd Aston Village Hall, Clun Valley Good Neighbours Scheme, Home-Start Telford and Wrekin, Shropshire Child Contact Centres, Ludlow Cancer Support Group, South Shropshire Engineering Ambassadors, and Telford Crisis Support.

Mrs Turner has urged people to nominate those worthy of the recognition.

Successful organisations presented with the award receive a certificate and trophy.

In addition, they will be able to display the KAVS logo on their website, social media and stationery to demonstrate the recognition they have received.

For information or to nominate a group for the award, visit https://kavs.dcms.gov.uk/