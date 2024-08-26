The 8 best places in the county to walk your dog according to Shropshire Star readers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Whether you need a large open space to let a greyhound stretch its legs, or somewhere for your pampered pooch to meet other dogs, Shropshire has it all.

Here are the eight best places to give your dog some exercise on National Dog Day according to our readers:

The view from Rodney's Pillar

Rodney's Pillar

Home to Admiral Rodney’s Pillar, an obelisk commemorating Admiral Rodney’s victory over the French in 1782, the surrounding Breidden Hills gives wonderful views towards the River Severn and Offa’s Dyke Path.

Situated between Oswestry and Welshpool, off the A483, the area is ideal for both people and dogs to take some exercise. The pathway spirals up the hill through woodland until you reach the pillar, and there are no gates or stiles to worry about. There are also plenty of woodland areas for dogs to have a sniff in, but there are livestock on the hills that owners should keep an eye out for.

Rhydycroesau Woods

The nature reserve near Morda has been a favourite haunt for dog owners in the area for years. The 100 acres of managed woods are open to the public but are owned by a local farmer who permits full access. There are lots of tracks and paths and dogs are fine off their leads as there is no livestock to worry about.