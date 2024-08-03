Plans submitted for 400 homes in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Applicant Shropshire Homes has lodged a hybrid planning application for a scheme which includes a request for full permission for 102 homes and an 80-bedroom care home on land on Mytton Oak Road in Bowbrook to the west of the town centre.

An outline application for a further 298 residential properties set to be built in later phases of development is also included in part of the scheme.

A multi-phased development would provide “comprehensive and co-ordinated development of the site as a whole”, the developers said in supporting documentation.

“The proposals seek to provide a sensitive, high quality development on the edge of Shrewsbury that is both physically and socially integrated with the town,” said a planning statement submitted with the plans.

“The vision for the development sees the creation of a strong, cohesive expansion of the community with new green infrastructure and open space to promote active, healthy and safe lifestyles.”

An illustrative masterplan for a proposed 400 home housing scheme in Bowbrook, Shrewsbury. Photo: Shropshire Councik planning portal

The developer says a “significant proportion” of the new homes built will be affordable homes, proposed to be at a rate of 5 per cent above the Shropshire Council target in the initial phase of development.

Shropshire Council’s target affordable housing rates vary by area, with most of Shrewsbury having a target of 20 per cent.

“The proposed development will make a positive contribution towards meeting the needs for affordable and market housing, providing for a mixed and inclusive community, allowing for a variety of housing types and sizes to be provided, thereby ensuring a range and choice of homes, and competition in the housing market. The care home within the development further addresses specialist need,” the application adds.

“The provision of both discounted market and affordable housing will enable people to get on the housing ladder, with the wider scheme providing popular family housing.”

Shropshire Homes staged a consultation event in July 2023 which attracted 57 residents and a mixed range of responses, which the developer says have been taken into account in their detailed proposals.

The plans will be decided by Shropshire Council in due course.