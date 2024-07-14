Former Shrewsbury car showroom is set to return to previous use

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The former Kitchen Depot on Lancaster Road Industrial Estate in Harlescott, Shrewsbury, is set to once again become a car showroom and dealership.

The building was once owned by Furrows Commercial, who used the store as a vehicle showroom.

But after a change in use application, the building was taken over by The Kitchen Depot in 2005, who stayed at the site until 2020. Most recently, the Seasons Art Class have occupied the space.

In April this year, an application made by Waterside West Commercial Ltd, asked Shropshire Council for permission to turn the store back into a car showroom and dealership.

Little changes are planned for the building, save the reopening of the large windows at the front of the store, and the erection of black welded mesh fencing to secure the property.

The building was occupied by The Kitchen Depot for 15 years. Photo: Shropshire Council Planning/Berrys

Now, after no objections were received by consultees, Shropshire Council's planning department has granted permission for the change of use.

In the officer report, a Shropshire Council spokesperson said the proposed site was "an appropriate and acceptable location for the proposed use and would not affect the range and choice of employment sites and buildings available in the north of Shrewsbury".

Adding: "The proposal is therefore considered acceptable in principle".

The applicants will have three years to begin work on the site.

The full application is available to view on the council's planning portal using reference number: 24/01649/FUL