Woman hit by car on busy Shrewsbury road - taken to hospital with 'potentially serious' injuries

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident happened at the junction of Sundorne Road and Cordon Road in Sundorne, and the woman suffered "potentially serious" injuries.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a car and pedestrian on Sundorne Road at 12.37pm, one ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a woman, who was treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital."

Traffic on Sundorne Road was still moving freely shortly afterwards, however the junction was blocked off for a period of time.