'No political comments please' – council warns public over social media replies during the election

Shropshire Council has used its social media accounts to tell people it will delete comments from the public if they "compromise" its ability to "maintain political neutrality".

The council regularly posts on Facebook and Twitter with the public able to reply, but now, people ignoring the warning and choosing to post political messages may find their comments removed.

It comes as the country is in the midst of a general election campaign, which will decide the next government.

In a post the council said: "With a general election taking place on 4 July 2024, we are now in the pre-election period.

"During the pre-election period, the rules change on what we can and can’t publicise.

"Please do not use any of our social media accounts to promote any party-political messages.

"We will remove any comments that, in our view, may compromise our obligation to maintain political neutrality."