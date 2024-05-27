Crew sent to late fire call at home in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent one crew from Baschurch to a property on Kinnerley road at 11.24pm on Sunday.

The fire service received a call reporting a 'Late Fire Call', however the flames had already been extinguished by the time the crew arrived.

The fire service reported that there was smoke in the property which was subsequently ventilated.

The stop message was received at 12.05am on Monday.