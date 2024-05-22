'To have a garden at Chelsea to share that story is amazing' – designer's work takes centre stage at world's biggest flower show

Matthew Childs, originally from Shrewsbury, created one of the main avenue show gardens at this week's Chelsea Flower Show.

He is one of a handful of designers who were given the honour of creating showpiece gardens for the event – with his work dedicated to supporting the Terence Higgins Trust.

It is the second time 47-year-old Matthew has created a garden for the show, with his previous effort awarded a 'Silver Gilt' in 2014.

Matthew Childs.

Currently living in Reigate, where his business Matthew Childs Design is based, Matthew said he was thrilled at being given the opportunity to create the garden for this year's show.

It is titled the 'Terrence Higgins Trust Bridge to 2030 Garden'.

The concept centres on a rejuvenated quarry landscape that follows a path representing a vision of 2030 where there are no new HIV cases.

Part of the garden features a monolith slate stepping stone, creating a bridge to the future.