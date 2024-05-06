Lifesaving river training for staff from popular restaurant

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said workers from Shrewsbury's Hickory's Smokehouse, based at Victoria Quay on the bank of the River Severn, and members of Shrewsbury Street Pastors had been receiving throwline training.

The training saw members of the fire service volunteering to jump into the water to get rescued – again and again.

The fire service praised staff at the venue for their efforts to learn potentially lifesaving skills.

They have also advised people to watch their own video about what to do if they find someone struggling in the river.

Posting on social media Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Staff from Hickory's Smokehouse Shrewsbury and Shrewsbury Street Pastors got some potentially life-saving throwline training from us this week!

"As an important part of the riverside night-time economy, it's great that staff at these venues will know what to do in an emergency situation.

"The crew from Blue Watch Shrewsbury made it a truly immersive experience, jumping into the river to be rescued time and time again!

"Spot the nearby throwline at the children's playground in the Quarry or watch the short video about what to do if you see someone in trouble in the water."

The video is available at https://youtu.be/j_hb8Em_lOo?si=mj82Cv0XEMAYLEKH