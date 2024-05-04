The collection, which includes a single stone diamond ring weighing more than three carats and valued at up to £10,000, has been consigned to a fine art, antiques and jewellery auction at Halls Fine Art in Shrewsbury on June 12. Entries for the auction close on May 10.

Also included in the collection are a diamond bar brooch at up to £3,000, another diamond ring at up to £2,500 and an emerald and diamond brooch at up to £2,000.

Consigned by a Whitchurch seller is a jewellery collection valued at £6,000, the highlight of which are a sapphire and diamond pendant at up to £2,000 and a three stone sapphire and diamond ring at up to £1,800.

Other interesting entries include a three stone diamond ring at up to £3,000 and a 9ct gold cigarette case at up to £2,800.

“Most cigarette cases we see are silver, so it’s nice to be offering a quality gold example which should attract a lot of interest,” said Maryanne Lineker-Mobberley, Halls Fine Art’s associate director and silver, jewellery and bijouterie specialist.

“With three online platforms for our sales, we are attracting a global audience with eager buyers waiting to make purchases.

“My advice to anyone who has valuable jewellery which they do not wear is to make an appointment with me to get an up-to-date auction valuation. There seems little point in paying an insurance premium for something that is tucked away in a drawer at home and never used.”