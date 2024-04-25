Farm machinery leaks fuel onto busy Shrewsbury road causing traffic disruption

The incident happened on the A5124 near Battlefield Enterprise Park. Police were also on the scene to manage traffic.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 3.30pm on Thursday, April 25, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as 'fuel leak/spillage' in Shrewsbury.

"Oil leak from an agricultural sprayer which has leaked onto the road. Crews have used absorbent pads from the environmental packs and shovels to bond dirt for the road.

"Access routes congested and fire service personnel carrying out traffic management until Highways and Police are in attendance."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Shrewsbury station.

The AA's traffic planner website shows the road as being clear this evening.