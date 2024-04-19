Police and firefighters sent to blaze at Shrewsbury recreation ground

The blaze involved a derelict barn at Greenfields Recreation Ground.

Three fire engines were sent to the scene from Shrewsbury and Baschurch.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 7.06pm on Friday, April19, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a barn fire in Shrewsbury.

"Derelict agricultural barn involved in fire. Crews used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire whilst wearing breathing apparatus."

Crews also used a short extension ladder and small gear. An operations officer was in attendance.