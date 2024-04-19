Homeless man spent time in custody after being found with booze in town centre
A homeless man spent time in custody after pleading guilty to having booze in an open container in a town centre.
Plus
By David Tooley
Published
David Severn, aged 44, is under a criminal behaviour order and admitted breaching it by being in possession of an open vessel containing intoxicating liquor in Shrewsbury on Tuesday.
Severn appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday where he was represented by Stephen Scully as Camilla Tuscano prosecuted.