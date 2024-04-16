Fumes at Shrewsbury shopping centre lead to people needing paramedic attention

Fire and ambulance crews were called to the closed Pride Hill shopping centre in the town centre just after midday on Tuesday.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the gas smell was actually caused by fumes from a diesel generator in the empty shopping centre.

The incident led to a number of people on the site having to be assessed by the ambulance service due to the fumes.

A spokesperson for the fire service said on Friday afternoon: “Multiple checks were carried out using gas monitor and readings having now returned to zero. Casualties have all been assessed by ambulance service.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.