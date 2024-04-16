A5 reopens after several hour overnight closure due to two-vehicle crash near Shrewsbury

The A5 Nesscliffe Bypass, northbound at Felton Butler, was shut at around 11pm on Monday.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after reports of a person trapped in a vehicle.

West Mercia Police closed the road and it did not reopen until about 4.30am.

A spokeswoman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue said: "At 11.30pn on Monday, fire control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shrewsbury .

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury. An Operations officer was in attendance.

"Also at the scene of the incident were: the land ambulance service and the police.

"Two vehicle road traffic collision. Casualty left in the care of West Midlands Ambulance Service."

More to follow.