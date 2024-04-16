A5 reopens after several hour overnight closure due to two-vehicle crash near Shrewsbury
A road has reopened after several hours following a two-vehicle crash on the A5 in Shropshire.
The A5 Nesscliffe Bypass, northbound at Felton Butler, was shut at around 11pm on Monday.
Emergency services rushed to the scene after reports of a person trapped in a vehicle.
West Mercia Police closed the road and it did not reopen until about 4.30am.
A spokeswoman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue said: "At 11.30pn on Monday, fire control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shrewsbury .
"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury. An Operations officer was in attendance.
"Also at the scene of the incident were: the land ambulance service and the police.
"Two vehicle road traffic collision. Casualty left in the care of West Midlands Ambulance Service."
More to follow.