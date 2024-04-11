Kind-hearted young support worker raises thousands for two worthy causes

Saskia Mills started raising money for The Harry Johnson Trust for children with cancer and West Mercia Retired Police Dogs in May last year, and handed over the donations at the Hare & Hounds, Withington.

The 22-year-old, from Sundorne, is a full-time support worker who has been raising funds for various charities since she was 14 years old, and continues to spend most of her weekends raising money for good causes, giving her time to hosting events from quizzes to bingo, raffles to bake sales.

"Anything I could do to make money," she said.

"I am now moving on to my next charity to support, I have supported many charities in my spare time for eight years, I believe it takes one person to make a change, I hope I have helped as many people as I can."

In 2020, when Saskia was a student at Shrewsbury Colleges Group, she won the county shield at the 15th annual High Sheriff of Shropshire Young Citizenship Awards after being nominated by her tutor.

"I don't do it to be noticed to do it to make a difference to people less fortunate than myself." added Saskia.