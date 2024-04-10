Water boss reveals position over Shrewsbury's controversial relief road plans

The comments from Liv Garfield came in response to queries from a local constituent, who had pressed for answers on contingency plans and liability if there are issues with construction of the controversial road.

The concerns relate to a particular section of the Shropshire Council road that passes through the area of the Shelton borehole – which provides drinking water for Shrewsbury and the surrounding area.

Concerns over the sensitivity of the area – both to the construction work needed for the road's viaduct, and over the drainage system needed to prevent pollution making its way into the system – have been key issues during the planning process, with the Environment Agency's worries significantly delaying the planning approval.

Shropshire Council agreed a raft of conditions designed to prevent any issues, which finally led to the application for the road being fully approved earlier this year.

But local resident and anti-relief road campaigner Jamie Russell has since written to Mrs Garfield over his outstanding concerns, with the Severn Trent CEO responding by outlining the water firm's position over the plans.

Mr Russell specifically asked what would happen if the borehole was contaminated – and who would pay for it.

In her letter she says the company takes the risks seriously and that protecting water is a "huge priority".