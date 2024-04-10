Mayor hails 'unsung community heroes' at the Shrewsbury 'Oscars'

The Shrewsbury Mayor's Awards, which recognises the town's most dedicated citizens whose work benefits the area, took place at Shrewsbury Town Football Club.

The current mayor, Councillor Becky Wall, handed out awards to several individuals and organisations..

The overall winners in each category were: - Built Heritage – SY Homes Ltd; Business – 1 st and Bowery; Climate Change – Sarah Clayton and Clare Bear; Community – Simon Rouse; Courtesy – SAND; Environment – Kitsquad; Tourism – Jess Richards; and Youth – Shrewsbury Up & Comers Football Club.

The Lifetime Achievement Award went to former BBC Radio Shropshire presenter and panto legend Eric Smith, for his contribution on the airwaves as well as community life, including hosting carols in the square.

The results for this year’s Market Trader of the Year for Shrewsbury Market Hall, which is jointly run by both Shropshire Council and Shrewsbury Town Council, were also revealed at the event. Hundreds of votes were cast, and the overall winner was House of Yum, closely followed by Moreish in second place and Wild Street Kitchen in third place.

The mayor also presented eight personal awards to individuals and organisations that she felt had made a significant contribution to the town. Certificates were presented to North Shrewsbury Friendly Neighbours; Ruby Sheffield; John Clarke; Richard Canfor-Taylor; Amanda Jayne Jones; Shrewsbury and Oswestry Crucial Crew; Shrewsbury Food Hub; and Kate Merriman.

Councillor Wall said: "The Mayor's Awards are my opportunity to thank some of the wonderful people and organisations who do so much to make our town a great place to live. It's a real privilege to recognise and reward those who gladly give their time and talent to benefit others living in our local community.

“Throughout my year as mayor I have been constantly amazed by the kindness, generosity and compassion of local people, and I'm only sorry that it's impossible to recognise everyone's contribution with an award. However, I'm delighted that I've been able to give out these awards on the night to so many home-grown volunteers.

“Our local heroes believe in Shrewsbury, and its people, and that's what motivates them.”