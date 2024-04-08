Shrewsbury road to close for cable reinforcement work
A road in Shrewsbury will be closed for 12 days for cable reinforcement work.
By Megan Jones
Traffic will be prohibited from using Calcott Lane in Bicton Heath from today for 12 days.
At the same time, the weight restriction will be temporarily rescinded for access purposes only.
The road will be closed so that National Grid can undertake cable reinforcement work.
A diversion will be in place via Welshpool Road, Holyhead Road and Calcott Late.