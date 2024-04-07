MP pledges to promote resources for special needs children as one of 'top five' projects

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski says two of his top five - the North West Relief Road and Future Fit hospital transformations - are coming to fruition.

He said: "My team and I always focus on our top five projects which we believe will have greatest economic impact on Shrewsbury."

But he said now that "two are coming to construction phase" namely FutureFit A&E modernisation and the North West Relief Road "we are looking to take on a new project."

The MP has decided to adopt promoting resources for children with special needs in Shropshire as one of his key five projects.

"Following my visit to Severndale School, the second largest school for children with special needs in England, I have decided to adopt promoting resources for children with special needs in Shropshire as one of my key five projects," he said.

"My team and I will be visiting school again shortly and we will start the process of joint collaboration so that we learn more about this area in order to effectively lobby government for the additional resources and support required.

"Recently I visited a restaurant in a church where all the staff had learning disabilities and it was an eye opening experience.

"These citizens can make such an enormous contribution to our economy given the right support and it’s my intention to focus on supporting them and their wonderful teachers and support staff."

Mr Kawczynski has also pledged to see what can be done to mitigate flooding in a village in his constituency.

He says his focus has been on lobbying the Government for £500million to "tame the River Severn" but that he will now also be taking up the issue of flooding in Westbury.

Mr Kawczynski said his focus has been on creating a caucus of 37 members of Parliament who have the River Severn flowing through their constituencies to proactively collectively lobby the government for the 500 million that we are seeking to tame the River Severn.

But out in Westbury on Saturday he said he heard from residents that the Westbury Brook is flooding as well.

Mr Kawczynski vowed to contact Mark Barrow from the River Severn Partnership at Shropshire Council to convey those concerns to him and see "what we can do collectively with the Environment Agency to try to mitigate the flooding here in Westbury."