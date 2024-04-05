‘Unviable’ Shrewsbury care home will become flats

Lymehurst Care Home on Ellesmere Road closed its doors this year after forty years in the town, with the 19th century building set to be converted into 14 residential apartments.

The care home’s operators say that it is no longer financially viable as a care facility due to what they describe as “ongoing issues with staffing and funding”.

Neighbours on Ellesmere Road said they were caught off guard when a recommendation to approve the scheme was published in October, with some claiming they had not been given sufficient time to comment on the proposal, while others expressed concern that the application appeared to include part of a strip of public open space not owned by the applicant.