Flooding partnership nominated for second award

The River Severn Partnership has been selected as a finalist for The MJ Achievement Awards 2024, and will be among six finalists put forward in the Innovation in Partnerships category.

The MJ Achievement Award acknowledges the effort of those in local government dedicating themselves to supporting local communities.

This is the second time in recent months that the partnership has been recognised for their innovative partnership working, having also made it to the final round of this year’s LGC (Local Government Chronicle) Awards.

The UK’s first strategic rural partnership has brought together partners across the Severn Catchment in England and Wales to deliver an integrated approach to resilience in areas blighted by flooding.

The partnership, which includes councils, national agencies, wildlife trusts and local nature groups, has attracted unprecedented levels of government funding as it develops and delivers a growing range of innovative projects across an area that’s home to 2.6 million people.

They include projects marrying green growth with climate resilience and piloting new ways of harnessing technology to predict and prevent flooding.

Supporting the award submission Lezley Picton, Leader of Shropshire Council, said: “Recent years have seen multiple serious flooding events hit many communities and businesses along the River Severn.

“This partnership brings a truly united approach to mitigating flooding and the effects of climate change for communities. But more than that, it’s also enabling us to harness the River Severn as an asset in our efforts to guide sustainable economic growth in the region.

“The scope and scale of what’s possible through this partnership goes way beyond what Shropshire Council or any partner could achieve on their own.

“I am absolutely delighted that the River Severn Partnership have been shortlisted for this award, It’s a testament of the strong leadership and dedication of all partners involved. I wish everyone the very best of luck in the finals.”

Praising their submission, judges have said the partnership have well evidenced need in the River Severn Partnership for intervention, and an ambition not only to improve economic, social and environment outcomes, but to bring innovation to policy at the Government level.

The judges also recognised its bold strategy, with strong leadership, that has generated a series of important early outputs that lay the foundations for future work.

The submission was also recognised for its strong evidence of engagement and partnership, and a broad range of funders and investors from public and private sector are sponsoring the programme.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s deputy Leader, Cabinet member for climate change, environment and transport, added: “We are delighted to announce that the River Severn Partnership have made it to the final stage of this year’s prestigious The MJ Achievement Awards 2024.

“River Severn Partnership has attracted unprecedented levels of funding from the Government and is pioneering a new approach to managing and utilising rivers.

“Congratulations again to everyone who has put in so much effort to reach the finals.”

The shortlisted organisations will now complete presentations and interviews to a specific judging panel made up of senior and influential figures within local government.

The winners of The MJ Achievement Awards 2024 will be announced on Friday, June 21.