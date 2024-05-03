Victoria Ireland has launched The One - Shropshire, after her and a number of pals became "fed up" of online dating.

She hopes the events will lead to county folk coupling up, with the first event being on Sunday, May 12 at Nerdy in Mardol, Shrewsbury town centre. There will also be a "Love Is Love" LGBTQ speed dating night at the cafe on Tuesday, May 14 from 6pm to 10pm.

"If you're sick of online dating, and I know a lot of my friends are sick of it, its a chance to meet some real people and make real connections," Victoria said.

"I am good at matchmaking. I've match-made for a few friends in the past."

Events will be held at Nerdy in Shrewsbury later this month

The speed dating night will see 12 ladies and 12 gents all meet one another in quickfire five-minute chats before mingling at the end.

"If you and another both tick 'like' you will be classed as a match and your info will then be shared with the other party," Victoria said. "If you give permission to share your email or mobile phone number then this is what will be given to the other person.

"You could have multiple matches in one evening!"

Victoria hopes it makes for a better dating experience for romance hopefuls who have been putting their trust in the Tinders, Hinges and Bumbles of the world. She hopes it will minimise the chances of people being ghosted or even catfished.

She is also planning on holding future singles events including picnics, dog walks, boat parties and more.

At the Nerdy event there will be no alcohol, but there will be a raffle and a 10 per cent discount on food.

Tickets to the speed dating events on May 12 and 14 cost £10. On May 12, people aged 30 to 40 will meet from 9pm to 10pm, 40s to 50s at 7.30pm to 8.55pm and over 50s from 6pm to 7.25pm.

To book tickets email theonedating@aol.com or visit The One - Shropshire on Facebook.