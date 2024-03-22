Starts tomorrow: Exhibition focusing on Shrewsbury's lost canal heritage

Organised by Shrewsbury and Newport Canal Trust it will run at the Flaxmill Maltings from 10am to 4pm until Friday, April 19.

The trust is celebrating the county’s and, particularly, Shrewsbury’s canal heritage, which can still be seen around town.

Through a variety of historic artefacts and displays, the exhibition showcases the history of the Shrewsbury & Newport Canals, their decline and the work by the trust and other organisations to highlight the importance of these canals, their history, the environment they create, and the benefits of their restoration.

The free exhibition will be open in The Dye House but closed on Mondays and Tuesdays (except for the school Easter Holiday). The site will be closed Tuesday March 26 and Wednesday March 27.