Shrewsbury Crown Court evacuated and firefighters attend as alarm halts serious county lines sentencing

The fire alarm went off at 11.15am and the court was promptly emptied, with Judge Peter Barrie saying the men in the dock would have to be put in a prison van outside.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that firefighters have been sent to the scene, with more detail expected to be available later on.

The public gallery was also full in the county lines sentencing, with several friends and family members of the criminals in attendance. They, along with the wigged and gowned legal advocates, had to leave the building.

Three of the five men had already been handed lengthy jail terms before the alarm went off. The full story of the drugs conspiracy will soon be revealed in the Shropshire Star.

People returned to the courtroom at around 11.50am.