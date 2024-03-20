Cleaner rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in lift in Shrewsbury town centre bank

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident happened at Lloyds in Pride Hill, Shrewsbury town centre.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 9.30pm on Tuesday, March 19, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as 'lift rescue, persons locked in'.

"One female released from lift using lift keys and small gear."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Shrewsbury fire station.