The findings, from workers at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), have been revealed as part of the annual NHS staff survey.

More than 3,400 questionnaires were completed by staff at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital – both managed by SaTH.

The trust employs more than 6,000 people.

The results do show improvements in a number of key areas, but they still reveal a picture of an organisation struggling to cope with demands.

The trust has been in 'special measures' since 2018, and has recorded some of the worst levels of performance for its A&E departments across the entire country.