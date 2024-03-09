Diamond rings and Fabergé egg hiding a surprise sparkle at Shropshire auction

The sparkling top two prices at the successful auction held by Shrewsbury-based Halls Fine Art on Wednesday were claimed by diamond rings consigned by Shropshire sellers.

An early to mid 20th century single stone diamond ring with a cushion cut diamond sold for £13,000 while a late 19th century three stone emerald and diamond ring made £10,000.

The three stone emerald and diamond ring that sold for £10,000

The emerald and diamond ring was one of three jewellery items entered in the auction by a Shrewsbury area vendor who saw a pair of late 19th century diamond and untested pearl ear pendants and a French Art Deco coral and diamond ring make £5,200 and £1,350, respectively.

Other leading jewellery prices included £4,000 for a mid 20th century single stone brilliant cut diamond ring, £2,300 for a French yellow metal bracelet and £1,400 for a 20th century sapphire, diamond and emerald cluster ring.

The Victor Mayer for Fabergé 18 carat gold, enamel, diamond, citrine and smoky quartz surprise ‘Honey Egg’ from the estate of the late owner of Wirswall Hall, Whitchurch sold for £7,000.

The limited edition, 2003 champagne enamel gold egg was mounted with a diamond set bee and three citrine and enamel flowers opening to reveal a yellow gold seated bear eating from a white gold honeycomb.

The Victor Mayer for Fabergé surprise ‘Honey Egg’ which sold for £7,000

Leading the way in the silver section were a canteen of silver Old English pattern flatware by Josiah Williams & Co, London 1908, which made £2,300, a Victorian style four piece silver tea service at £1,550 and a set of George III silver Fiddle pattern flatware at £1,150.

Maryanne Lineker-Mobberley, Halls Fine Art’s silver and jewellery special, said: “We are delighted with the sale result, as we had excellent prices in all the sections. I am particularly pleased with the prices achieved for the diamond jewellery and the Fabergé egg.

“The saleroom was very busy on the viewing days and during the sale which highlights that quality items will always sell well here in Shrewsbury."