Bike4Life VIP line-up confirmed

The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity has confirmed who will be leading the Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival on Sunday, April 28.

This year’s event, sponsored by The Bike Insurer, will see the return of longtime supporter Carl Fogarty MBE, one of the most successful World Superbike racers.

He will be joined by fellow racer James Whitham, former UK Special Forces soldier from Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins – Ollie Ollerton, Steve Parrish – former professional motorcycle and truck racer, and television commentator, Allen Millyard – An engineer and custom motorcycle builder, Elspeth Beard – a motorcyclist and award-winning architect who became the first British woman to ride a motorcycle around the world, and TV’s Emergency Bikers Mark Hayes and Steve Harris.

The annual event, organised by Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, is one of the biggest biker ride outs in the country, which attracts more than 6,000 people every year.

A 26-mile convoy will depart Meole Brace in Shrewsbury and arrive at a brand-new venue for the 2024 Bike4Life Festival – at Weston Park, Shifnal.

Emma Wood, head of fundraising and engagement for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “Each year, the motorbiking community comes out in full support of our charity by taking part in our Bike4Life Ride Out. Amongst them are our VIPs who make the day extra special by leading our convoy of 3,500 motorbikes.

“Their support will undoubtedly boost visitor numbers on the day to raise much-needed funds for our emergency service.”

Ed Bevis, commercial and marketing director for The Bike Insurer, said: “At The Bike Insurer, we are passionate about making bike insurance really simple and cost effective for our customers, and about enabling them to really enjoy their biking experience, which is why we are proud to sponsor Bike4Life Ride Out & Festival.

“All the VIPs taking part this year are fantastic advocates for the biking community, so it is great to have their support in helping to raise awareness of this great day out.”

Places for the ride out are limited and tickets can be booked at bike4lifefest.com