'Inside man' admits sending suspected killers picture of DPD van before fatal attack

Sukhmandeep Singh worked at the same DPD depot in Stoke-on-Trent as Aurman Singh, who died in Berwick Avenue, Coton Hill on Monday, August 21 last year.

The 23-year-old had been attacked by a gang of men brandishing an array of weapons who are accused of travelling from the Black Country to Shrewsbury in an Audi and Mercedes, Stafford Crown Court had previously heard.

Ending the case of the prosecution on Thursday, defence council James Bruce read several prepared statements from Sukhmandeep Singh, who the court accepted was not involved in the attack in Shrewsbury but had been described as "the inside man".

Sukhmandeep Singh, from Peterborough, was arrested several days after the attack, but he initially denied sending a picture of Aurman Singh's DPD van to fellow murder defendant Arshdeep Singh.