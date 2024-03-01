DPD murder suspect 'caught on helicopter camera dumping bloodied axe in bin'

Aurman Singh of Topsham Road, Smethwick, died in Berwick Avenue, Coton Hill, Shrewsbury, on Monday, August 21 last year.

The 23-year-old had been been attacked by two gangs of men who had travelled from the Black Country to Shropshire in a grey Audi and a white Mercedes, Stafford Crown Court had previously heard.

In the second week of the murder trial of four Black Country men and a man from Peterborough accused of the DPD worker's murder, the jury was read police interviews taken from one of the defendants in the days following the attack.

Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Shaw Road in Tipton, was quizzed multiple times by police following the death of Aurman Singh.

The court had already heard how he blamed the gang in the Mercedes for the attack and said he had only been in Shrewsbury to meet someone his friend, Manjot Singh - another of the defendants - had known.

Arshdeep Singh had denied assaulting Aurman Singh and said he had only got out of the Audi armed with a golf club in Berwick Avenue to help defend the DPD driver but he and the others in the Audi had fled in fear from the men in the Mercedes.