It was party time at Care UK’s Oxbow Manor, on Oteley Road, when residents and team members came together to celebrate the home’s first birthday.

Team members organised a host of games and musical activities to get everyone dancing.

There was also a birthday cake for everyone to enjoy. Emma Tillyer, Home Manager at Oxbow Manor, said: “We had a fantastic time.

“It’s been an incredible 12 months since our grand opening, and we’re grateful for everyone who was part of this journey with us.

“From joining in nationwide initiatives to combat loneliness in the community to making residents’ wishes come true, it’s safe to say we’ve been busy – but we wouldn’t change it for the world.

“We’re excited to see what the future has in store for us; and we’re already looking forward to our next big event.”