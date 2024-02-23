Firefighters called out to bitumen spill on Shrewsbury street

Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call reporting a spillage on Woodvine Road in Shrewsbury at around 5pm on Friday.

One crew was sent to the scene from Shrewsbury Fire Station.

Upon arrive firefighters found a small leak of bitumen on the road.

Bitumen, used for road or building works, is an incredibly viscous constituent of petroleum - commonly referred to as asphalt in the US.

The crew used absorbent pads in attempt to clear up the spill, and the incident was left in the hands of the business owner to clear up.