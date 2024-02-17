Two concern for safety calls in one evening at Shrewsbury bridge over River Severn

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at around 10.24pm on Friday reporting concerns about a man's safety on English Bridge, Shrewsbury.

Three crews were sent to the scene from Baschurch and Shrewsbury fire stations alongside police and ambulance services.

By 11.19pm, the fire crews reported the male was "now safe".

It was the second time the emergency services were called to the bridge near Abbey Foregate on Friday evening.

Emergency services had been called out just four hours prior, to a similar report of a male on the English Bridge at around 6.25pm.

Fortunately, crews reported "no fire service intervention required as male safe and well".