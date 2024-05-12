Public meeting to 'save heart of Shrewsbury's artistic community' as charity art centre under threat

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Over the years the English Bridge Workshop at Abbey Foregate in Shrewsbury has hosted scores of local artists and community groups in their studio spaces, and has been dubbed the "vibrant heart of Shrewsbury's artistic community".

For several years, Shropshire Council has been working with the charity's trustees to discuss the possibility of a community asset transfer, which would hand over ownership of the building to the charity.

But now time might be up for the workshop as, amid the council's financial struggles, the charity has said that the local authority has announced that "all plans for community use of the building are on hold".

English Bridge Workshop, Abbey Foregate. Photo: Google

In response, campaigners are hosting a public meeting to "unite community members, artists, and historians to brainstorm ways to protect and celebrate" the centre.

Belle Vue councillor Kate Halliday said the sale of the building would be "devastating for the residents of Shrewsbury" and for Makespace CIC who have "exciting plans to improve the premises".

Joey McAleese, Jancis Vaughan of Makespace CIC and Councillor Kate Halliday

She added: "The English Bridge Workshop has been an invaluable asset for the community for decades. So many residents from Shrewsbury and beyond have attended gigs, meetings, events and classes in the building over the years. Many of the regular classes provide a lifeline for people."

The meeting is set for Monday, May 20 at 7pm at the English Bridge Workshop. Details can be found online at: eventbrite.co.uk/e/901463982037