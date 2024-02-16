Man reported to emergency services on English Bridge found 'safe and well'
Emergency services were called out after reports of a man on a bridge in Shrewsbury.
By Sue Austin
Published
Last updated
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent its water rescue unit along with two other crews to the English bridge at 6.25pm on Friday.
Police and ambulance service were also in attendance.
A spokesperson for the fire service said reports had been made to emergency services of a male on the English Bridge.
"No fire service intervention was required as the male was safe and well," the spokesperson said.