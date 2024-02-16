Effects of Shrewsbury parking hike predicted as opponents fear 'massive hit'

Shrewsbury BID (Business Improvement District), which has been a vocal critic of the Shropshire Council proposals, has launched a petition against the plans.

It has also published its own analysis of the potential impact of the charges – both on visitors to the town, and workers.

The data predicts a drop in town-centre footfall of quarter of a million people a year, with traders warning the move will push people to out-of-town retail parks where parking is free.

A survey of 800 businesses, Shrewsbury residents and visitors, also found 90 per cent strongly disagreed with the charges proposed.

A raft of changes to charges are planned – the hourly fee at Abbey Foregate will go up 67 per cent, and 50 per cent at Frankwell.

The price per day at Abbey Foregate rises from £4.80 to £8.

The hours for charging are also being extended into the evening – from 6pm to 8pm, which are currently free, while charges will also be introduced on Sundays and bank holidays.