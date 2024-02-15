Tickets on sale for county show as countdown begins

Preparations are well underway for the event, which will be hosted by the Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society at the DMOS People West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury on May 25.

Shropshire County Show is one of the biggest one-day events in the region, attracting thousands of visitors each year, and traces its origins back to the late 19th century.

Today it caters for a wider audience than ever before.

Entertainment covers a range of arenas across the vast showground area, and the event is proud of its record of delivering something to suit everyone across all age groups.

Tickets are now on sale with discounts for people booking online in advance, and entries are also now open for the livestock classes.

This year’s show sees the return of the popular Countryside Arena, which will feature the Welsh Axemen, Shropshire Falconry, the FerretWorld Roadshow and the Quack Pack Sheepdog and Duck display.

The main ring will showcase Ben Atkinson and his Action Horses and The Paul Hannam Quad Bike Stunt Show, with other entertainment on the showground including the Young Farmers’ Club floats, Shropshire Male Voice Choir and Simon Airey – aka The Animal Man.

Phil Thorneycroft, Shropshire County Show Chair for 2024, said: “This is a very exciting time of year as we eagerly anticipate our biggest event on the calendar, the Shropshire County Show.

“Once again, we have an amazing entertainment programme planned, and it promises to be a full day for our visitors – we just hope they get the chance to see it all!

“Our wonderful show is also well known for the quality of our livestock classes, and entries for the dog show, sheep, cattle and equestrian events are now open. The livestock sections showcase some of the very best of the UK’s stock on show with people travelling from far and wide to take part.

“Traders and exhibitors can also get in touch now to book their pitches – we always have a wide variety on offer on the day right across the showground for people to enjoy. There’s always plenty to see and do on show day and people can now book their tickets by going online. There are good savings to be made by booking in advance.

“The show is a massive event and takes a lot of organising. We are grateful to our sponsors for their financial support, which helps us get the show on each year, and to our long list of volunteers who play such an important role in ensuring success on the day.

“We are always looking for more volunteers, and we would love to hear from anyone who thinks they can help out at this year’s show. Whether you have experience with livestock and can steward our grand parade, are able to help steward one of our areas, work with our reception staff on the day, or just help with set-up or tidy-up, please get in touch.”

To book tickets visit https://westmidshowground.digitickets.co.uk/event-tickets/26758?catID=26064

To register as a competitor in the livestock classes visit https://www.shropshirecountyshow.com/competitors/

For all other enquiries or to volunteer call 01743 289831 or e-mail admin@westmidshowground.com.