Busy road west of Shrewsbury to be closed during daytime hours

Work will take place from 9.30am to 4pm each day although there will be no weekend working.

During these times the road will be closed and a signed diversion in place. Access will be provided for properties and business within the closure.

A council spokesperson said that, depending on people’s vehicle type they may be able to choose their own shorter diversion route.

"Signs will be erected in the road before starting the work and the work will be completed as quickly as possible.

"All planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. Any changes will be displayed on the yellow advanced warning signs and online on one.network."

During the work access to the works area will be restricted to: essential highway personnel, local residents who live and reside within the road closure, businesses located within the closure, emergency service vehicles, pedestrians, dismounted cyclists and equestrians.