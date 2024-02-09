Busy road to be closed for drainage work

The road will be closed between the junction of Coton Crescent and the northernmost access onto Gravel Hill Lane.

While the road is closed a signed diversion will be in place, but access to properties and businesses within the closure will be maintained.

The council says that during the work road users may experience some delays.

A spokesperson said: "The work will help provide better understanding of the links between Shropshire Council’s highway drains, and Severn Trent’s pipes, drains and sewers – and will help both organisations to deal more effectively with future flooding in the area."