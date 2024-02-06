Road 'partially closed' after four-vehicle crash at busy Shrewsbury roundabout

Two cars and two vans were involved in the collision at Preston island, which links the A5 and the A49.

The crash happened at around 2.30pm on Tuesday. The road was partially blocked and traffic was queueing, according to the AA's traffic monitoring service.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 2.31pm on Tuesday, February 6, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shrewsbury."

Three fire engines were sent to the scene from Shrewsbury. An operations officer was in attendance.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.