Final look around Shrewsbury's Riverside centre as it closes for good ahead of demolition plans

The centre, which is owned by the council, has been a fixture in the town for many years, but is set to be demolished as long as planning permission is approved.

It has been home to dwindling numbers of traders as the council moved shops out of the centre ahead of the closure.

It has also been one of the key routes into the town, with many visitors, particularly those parking at Frankwell, using it as a way into the town centre.

The Riverside centre's final day was on Monday, February 5

Shrewsbury's Riverside Shopping Centre has now closed for good.

The demolition is part of the first phase of Shropshire Council's long-term plans for a major redevelopment of the Riverside and Smithfield Road area of the town – and would be paid for by £19m of 'Levelling Up' money from the government.