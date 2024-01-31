Campaigners against Shrewsbury relief road to dance for the trees to raise £20k for legal fight

Better Shrewsbury Transport and Save The Shrewsbury 9 are hosting the event in the main hall of Meole Brace School from 7pm on Saturday, February 10.

Music will be provided by the Kettlehawk Band, and dancers will be put through their paces by celebrated local caller Bev Langton. The event is open to all regardless of age or ceilidh dancing experience.

It comes after a date was set for a meeting which would give the road final planning approval. Shropshire Council's northern planning committee will decide on February 15 after initial approval was granted with the caveat of satisfying outstanding concerns from the Environment Agency and Severn Trent.

Tina Teearu and Jean Breakell have organised the ceilidh for next weekend. They said: "Nothing can bring people together in solidarity and with such a sense of fun as a ceilidh. With around two hundred people expected, this ceilidh is going to be a fantastic night. It’s also a great fundraiser for the legal challenge to the North West Relief Road.

"We’re dancing to save the veteran trees destined to be lost to the road, including the iconic 550-year-old Darwin Oak. The fact that the ceilidh is happening during the DarwIN Festival to celebrate the birthday of Shrewsbury’s most famous son makes it even more exciting."

Local campaign group Better Shrewsbury Transport is raising money to launch a judicial review into the North West Relief Road.

The crowdfunder recently passed £13,000 with another £2,000 in offline contributions following local artist Ruth Gibson’s Darwin Oak ceramics appeal in December.

Mike Streetly, from Better Shrewsbury Transport, said: "We’re hugely grateful to everyone in Shropshire who has contributed to the legal challenge fund. We’ve been blown away by the support! If you want to help us save the trees, put on your dancing shoes and come and join us on February 10. It’s a great way to get the crowdfunder over the line, and also celebrate the amazing work so many local people have done to hold Shropshire Council to account over this disastrous, climate-wrecking road. Expect music, dancing, and lots of fun!"

Tickets are available in advance and cost £10 for adults and £5 for under 11s. To book, email jean.breakell@gmail.com or message 07709 649092