Opposition group launches petition against 'excessive' Shrewsbury car parking increases

Shropshire's Labour group leader has already called called in the county's decision to face scrutiny, and now the prospective Shrewsbury MP has launched a petition against the increases.

Councillor Julia Buckley is "demanding a full public consultation" on the decision made by Shropshire Council's cabinet on January 17.

Councillor Buckley said: “It is time this council listened to its residents and key stakeholders such as local businesses, the Shrewsbury BID and Chamber of Commerce.

"If the council insists on pursuing such a controversial policy, we need public consultation and legal approval.

"Businesses, commuters and businesses are telling me every day how they simply cannot afford the price hikes proposed, and it will have a major impact on the economic prosperity of our town and quality of life for our residents.

"Quite simply, this short-sighted money-grabbing policy could destroy our town”.

“On behalf of the Labour Groups for Shropshire and Shrewsbury Councils, we have launched a petition and are asking businesses and residents to sign so that we can show the strength of feeling on this issue, and persuade the Council to do the right thing.”

The Labour group says that any proposed changes to parking conditions or policies, must be subjected to a full public consultation. They say that proposed increases of 50 per cent at Frankwell and 67 per cent at Abbey Foregate, are "very likely to dissuade workers and shoppers to use these outlying car parks".

Raven Meadows car park in the town centre, they point out was the only car park not subjected to dramatic increases.

Councillor Alan Mosley, leader of Shrewsbury Town Council said: "The swingeing hikes in charges are obviously damaging to those who live, work, visit and do business within the town centre and neighbouring areas.”

The petition calls on Shropshire Council to halt its decision to generate £2m income by introducing "excessive increases to car parking charges in Shrewsbury until a full public consultation has been conducted to take into account the impact on local businesses, residents, workers and visitors to the town."

The petition calls on any increases in car parking charges to be linked to the rate of inflation and should align with the movement strategy to charge lower increases for parking furthest from the town centre.

Councillor Dan Morris,, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, has asked people to "understand the reasons behind" the increases.

The council says it knows that not everyone will welcome these moved, which he says is to encourage motorists to park outside the river loop.

“In Shrewsbury the primary objective is to encourage motorists to park outside the river loop – or use other forms of transport – reducing the number of vehicles entering the town centre, helping to increase the number of spaces available for those who need them, and minimising emissions.

“Outside Shrewsbury several car parks are close to meeting or exceeding the optimal occupancy level."

He added that money is needed to maintain the car parks.

"To address the car park maintenance needs in Shropshire an increase in charges is required throughout the county," he says.

“In short, we hope these proposals will encourage people to park outside Shrewsbury’s river loop – or use alternative modes of travel – and will enable the council to better maintain our car parks and bring them up to the standard that people require and expect.”