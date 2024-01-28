Shrewsbury wine sellers plan solar panels for warehouse roof while school wants to build new foyer

Tanners Wine Merchants, based at the bottom of Wyle Cop, has applied to Shropshire Council for permission to fit 16 panels to the roofs of the warehouse located at the rear of the premises.

The application stresses that the panels will not be visible from Wyle Cop, where the frontage of the shop is a listed and famous feature – celebrated for its artistic window displays. A decision on the proposal will be taken at a later date.

The council has received a host of other applications, including plans for six three-bedroom houses at White House Farm in Weston Lullingfields near Shrewsbury.

A separate proposal also asks for permission to change the use from offices to a residential dwelling at 1 Claremont Bank in Shrewsbury.

Another of the town’s most famous institutions has also submitted proposals.

Shrewsbury School wants to build a new entrance foyer at The School House.

The Grade II building is situated next to the main school building on the northeast corner of the site, off Ashton Road.

If approved the proposal will create a new ‘rotunda’ style entrance to the building.

A building society has applied for permission to to put up new signs.

Nationwide wants to replace the signage on its premises at the Bull Ring in Ludlow.

It has submitted an application for the signs as well as listed building consent for the changes.

Meanwhile a hairdressers in Telford could become a restaurant and takeaway if approval is granted.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning department has been asked to consider the proposal for 29 Tan Bank in Wellington.

The authority has also been asked make a decision on a slightly larger application for hundreds of homes.

The proposal is for land east and west of Station Road in Newport.

The application is for the detail of a previously approved proposal for up to 350 homes.

The plans include public open space, landscaping, including a sports pitch and landscaped park.